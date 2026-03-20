Pittsburgh Steelers salary cap update after free agency

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were active in the early portion of free agency, with general manager Omar Khan making waves with a big-time trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and several free agency additions.

The Steelers entered the free agency period of the 2026 offseason with nearly $50 million in salary cap space.

Even after Khan’s spending spree, the Steelers still don’t have a quarterback under contract, though it’s expected that Aaron Rodgers, if he decides to return, will once again play for a reduced rate. The Steelers also need some money so that Khan can work on extending the contracts of his 2023 NFL Draft class, whose deals all expire at the end of the 2026 season.

So where do the Steelers stand with regards to the salary cap after Khan’s early activity?

In terms of 2026 salary cap hits, the Steelers added Pittman at $8.67 million, Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker at $5.5 million, Rico Dowdle for $3.75 million, Sebastian Joseph-Day for $3.65 million, Darnell Savage for $1.26 million and Cameron Johnston for $1.08 million. They also re-signed Asante Samuel Jr. for $4 million, Cole Holcomb for $1.99 million, Esezi Otomewo for $1.75 million and Jack Driscoll for $1.26 million. Finally, the Steelers extended the contract of Cam Heyward one year, reducing his cap hit for 2026 to $13.68 million.

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