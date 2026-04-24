Wet weather expected for last day of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Plan for wet weather as you head out Saturday with showers and the threat of a few storms in the area.

The steadiest rain will stick around through lunch time, but pop-up showers and storms will still be possible through the early afternoon.

It will be much cooler too, with highs in the mid 60s, near normal for this time of the year.

Have a jacket or sweater ready early Sunday as wind chills drop into the mid to upper 40s and enjoy a sunnier afternoon.

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