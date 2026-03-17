Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announces lineup for upcoming PNC Pops Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its lineup for the 2026/2027 PNC Pops Season.
The season will feature shows with Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr.
This year’s Movies with the PSO series features movies from the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings franchises.
“Our pops concerts are about joy, connection and unforgettable experiences,” said Byron Stripling, Principal Pops Conductor. “This season is an invitation to be enveloped in the nostalgia of your favorite music of iconic artists that the Pittsburgh Symphony brings to life with all the layers and colors only this orchestra can bring. Come for the music you love, and leave having discovered something new.”
Here’s a look at the full lineup:
Jeff Goldblum with the PSO
- Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- Jeff Goldblum, vocals
PNC Pops: Everything I Know
- Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda with the PSO
- Oct. at 7:30 p.m
- Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
- Mandy Gonzalez, vocals
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I
- Film with Live Orchestra
- Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
PNC Pops: Natural Woman
- Sheléa Sings Aretha Franklin
- Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
- Byron Stripling, conductor
- Sheléa, vocals
How To Train Your Dragon
- Film with Live Orchestra
- Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.
- Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
Leslie Odom Jr. with the PSO
- Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Highmark Holiday Pops
- Dec. 11-13 & 18-20
- Daniel Meyer, conductor
- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh
It’s A Wonderful Life
- Film with Live Orchestra
- 80th Anniversary Celebration
- Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m.
PNC Pops: Once Upon a Time
- Disney in Concert
- Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 24 at 2:30 p.m.
- Lawrence Loh, conductor
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Film with Live Orchestra
- Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
PNC Pops: Ragtime, Blues & All That Jazz
- Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
- Byron Stripling, conductor
- Bobby Floyd, keyboardist
PNC Pops: Music of Billy Joel
- April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- April 11 at 2:30 p.m.
- Stuart Chafetz, conductor
- Tony DeSare, vocals and piano
PNC Pops: Summer Breeze
- Yacht Rock Classics
- May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- May 9 at 2:30 p.m.
- Byron Stripling, conductor
- Jesse Nager, vocals
- Brie Cassil, vocals
- Tony Vincent, vocals
Star Wars: A New Hope
- 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Film with Live Orchestra
- May 25 at 7:00 p.m.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- Film with Live Orchestra
- June 25 at 7:00 p.m.
- June 26 at 7:00 p.m.
- June 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on pittsburghsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 412-392-4900. Subscription packages are available now. Single tickets are available in July.
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