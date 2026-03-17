Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announces lineup for upcoming PNC Pops Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its lineup for the 2026/2027 PNC Pops Season.

The season will feature shows with Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr.

This year’s Movies with the PSO series features movies from the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings franchises.

“Our pops concerts are about joy, connection and unforgettable experiences,” said Byron Stripling, Principal Pops Conductor. “This season is an invitation to be enveloped in the nostalgia of your favorite music of iconic artists that the Pittsburgh Symphony brings to life with all the layers and colors only this orchestra can bring. Come for the music you love, and leave having discovered something new.”

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Jeff Goldblum with the PSO

Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Goldblum, vocals

PNC Pops: Everything I Know

Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda with the PSO

Oct. at 7:30 p.m

Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Mandy Gonzalez, vocals

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I

Film with Live Orchestra

Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

PNC Pops: Natural Woman

Sheléa Sings Aretha Franklin

Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Byron Stripling, conductor

Sheléa, vocals

How To Train Your Dragon

Film with Live Orchestra

Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. with the PSO

Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Highmark Holiday Pops

Dec. 11-13 & 18-20

Daniel Meyer, conductor

Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

It’s A Wonderful Life

Film with Live Orchestra

80th Anniversary Celebration

Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m.

PNC Pops: Once Upon a Time

Disney in Concert

Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Lawrence Loh, conductor

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Film with Live Orchestra

Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

PNC Pops: Ragtime, Blues & All That Jazz

Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Byron Stripling, conductor

Bobby Floyd, keyboardist

PNC Pops: Music of Billy Joel

April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

April 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Tony DeSare, vocals and piano

PNC Pops: Summer Breeze

Yacht Rock Classics

May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

May 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Byron Stripling, conductor

Jesse Nager, vocals

Brie Cassil, vocals

Tony Vincent, vocals

Star Wars: A New Hope

50th Anniversary Celebration

Film with Live Orchestra

May 25 at 7:00 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Film with Live Orchestra

June 25 at 7:00 p.m.

June 26 at 7:00 p.m.

June 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on pittsburghsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 412-392-4900. Subscription packages are available now. Single tickets are available in July.

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