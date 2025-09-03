Pittsburgh taco fest promising day of flavor, community spirit in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Original Taco Festival is set to return this week, promising a day of flavor, music and community spirit.

The festival will feature over 25 food trucks and vendors, serving tacos and other treats. Attendees can enjoy multiple live performances, alongside salsa dancing and more.

This year’s festival will take place at 3 Crossings, 2865 Railroad St., in the Strip District from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $50, with the highest level tickets granting early access at 11:30 a.m.

Founded in 2016, the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival was created to benefit food trucks and start-ups. It has since become a highly anticipated annual event, attracting visitors from across the region and beyond.

Vendors this year include La Palapa, Las Palmas, Tocayo, El Rincon Oaxaqueno and more.

