Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade along Liberty Avenue honors nation’s veterans

PITTSBURGH — A long-held tradition, the Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade honored America’s veterans on Saturday.

The parade along Liberty Avenue featured military, civic and youth groups, as well as military floats and vintage vehicles.

Pittsburgh’s Veterans Day parade has run every year since 1919.

For some in attendance, the parade was a chance to reflect and remember.

“We’re the lucky ones. We’re the ones who came home, but we left so many behind,” Vietnam Veterans Inc. President Butch Burke said, adding, “It’s terrible because I lived my life, but they died and did not.”

Army veteran Alfred Memole was visiting from Albany, New York. His son was marching in the parade with a group of World War II reenactors.

“It’s a great parade,” Memole said. “We enjoy seeing all the units, the commemoration.”

Cody Nedley, who is involved in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, attended the parade for the first time with his family.

Speaking of all the veterans in the parade, Nedley said, “I’d like to thank them for their service, thank them for what they did.”

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus told Channel 11 he’s happy that his department gets to be involved in the parade every year and show appreciation for veterans.

