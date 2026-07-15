Pittsburgh Walk of Fame announces 10 new inductees

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame Inc. has announced 10 new honorees who will be inducted at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

These individuals, ranging from arts and sciences to sports and industry, will have their names featured on large bronze stars to celebrate their noteworthy mark on American culture and ties to southwestern Pennsylvania.

The nonprofit organization, established in 2024, is dedicated to creating a sidewalk that honors people with ties to the region. Each star will include a narrative plaque detailing the honoree’s achievements and local connections, with a customized app offering additional information and visuals.

The 2026 inductees include sportscaster Myron Cope, dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris, Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris, entrepreneur H. J. Heinz, actress and singer Shirley Jones, Pittsburgh Penguins player/owner Mario Lemieux, composer Henry Mancini, actor Jimmy Stewart and inventor and industrialist George Westinghouse.

The selection process began with nominations submitted by the public. A curated list of these nominees was then sent to a selection committee of nearly 150 leaders from various institutions, including colleges, cultural organizations and news outlets, across the 10-county southwestern Pennsylvania area. The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame board made the final determination based on the committee’s vote tally.

Nancy Polinsky Johnson, founder and executive director of Pittsburgh Walk of Fame Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the chosen group.

“Everyone involved in creating this visitor attraction is delighted with the choice of these ten honorees,” Johnson said. “This dynamic group really represents the diversity of the talented people who have come out of southwestern Pennsylvania and made a noteworthy mark on American culture. And that’s what this Walk is designed to celebrate.”

The induction ceremony, a free and festive event open to the public, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at The Terminal. Hockey Hall of Famer Lemieux is slated to attend and select individuals will accept the honor on behalf of the other nine inductees. River City Brass will perform at the ceremony.

Jim Rudolph, president of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame Inc. board of directors, noted the growth of the attraction. “Last year’s ceremony was so joyous and so uplifting, I’m looking forward to doing it again—and to seeing the Walk double in size,” Rudolph said. “I encourage everyone to come out to celebrate this year’s inductees.”

Support for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is being provided in part by The Buhl Foundation, The Burke Foundations, The Grable Foundation and the Robert H. Reakirt Foundation.

More about the inductees:

Myron Cope (1929-2008) - Sportswriter and broadcaster who was the color commentator for Pittsburgh Steelers radio broadcasts for 35 years, beginning in 1970. A lifelong Pittsburgher, he made his biggest mark as the creator of The Terrible Towel, which he introduced to rally fans for a 1975 playoff game. Now recognized around the world, this iconic black and gold towel, which bears Cope’s name, is one of the best-known fan symbols of any sports team.

Martha Graham (1894-1991) - Modern dancer and choreographer whose technique reshaped American dance and is still taught worldwide. The Martha Graham Dance Company remains one of the world’s leading modern dance troupes a century after she founded it. And The Graham School, which she also instituted, is the oldest professional school of dance in the country. Graham was born in what is now Pittsburgh’s North Side and lived there until age 14.

Charles “Teenie” Harris (1908-1998) - Photographer who chronicled Pittsburgh’s Black community from the 1930s to the 1980s, shooting more than 80,000 images. Many were published in The Pittsburgh Courier, which was for years the country’s preeminent Black news-weekly. Seen nationwide through the Courier, his photographs played a key role in shaping how Black Americans defined themselves. Harris was born in Pittsburgh and spent his lifetime there.

Franco Harris (1950-2922) - Running back and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 1972, he scored the “Immaculate Reception” touchdown, which gave the Steelers their first playoff win and went on to become one of the most famous plays in sports history. A native of New Jersey, he came to Pittsburgh to play football and remained in the city until he died, becoming a successful entrepreneur and active civic leader.

H. J. Heinz (1844-1919) - Entrepreneur behind the H. J. Heinz Company, known worldwide for its ketchup, pickles, and other packaged food products and its “57 Varieties” slogan. In addition, Henry John Heinz pioneered national food safety regulations and progressive welfare standards for his workers. He was born in what is now Pittsburgh’s South Side and grew up in Sharpsburg, where he started his business from his parents’ home. He lived in Pittsburgh until his death.

Shirley Jones (1934- ) -Actress and singer who vaulted into public consciousness as the ingénue in the 1955 film Oklahoma! She then played leading roles in such films as Carousel and The Music Man and won an Academy Award for her dramatic role in the 1960 film Elmer Gantry.

Jones later became widely known as Shirley Partridge, the mother in the popular 1970s TV series The Partridge Family. Born in Charleroi, she grew up in Smithton, in Westmoreland County.

Mario Lemieux (1965- ) - Hockey Hall of Famer who played his entire professional career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He captured numerous National Hockey League awards, including multiple scoring titles and MVP awards, and he led the Penguins to two Stanley Cup champion-ships. As an owner, he ensured the team’s future in Pittsburgh and earned three more Stanley Cups. Beyond the ice, his Mario Lemieux Foundation funds cancer research and patient care.

Henry Mancini (1924-1994) - Composer, conductor, arranger, and pianist who created many of film and television’s most memorable soundtracks and theme songs. He won four Academy Awards and 20 Grammys for works such as Moon River and The Pink Panther Theme. Born Enrico Nicola Mancini, he grew up in Aliquippa and began his career writing musical arrangements for bands at the Stanley Theatre—now the Benedum Center—in Pittsburgh.

Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997) - Actor and decorated World War II bomber pilot who appeared in 80 films, he was known for his drawl and everyman persona. Among his many notable films are It’s a Wonderful Life, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Harvey, and several Alfred Hitchcock classics. He won an Academy Award for his role in The Philadelphia Story. A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, James Maitland Stewart was born and raised in Indiana, Pa.

George Westinghouse (1846-1914) - Prolific inventor, engineer, and industrialist best known for creating the railway air brake and pioneering alternating current (AC) electrical power. He received 360 patents for his inventions and, after moving to Pittsburgh at age 22, established 60 companies—most in the Pittsburgh area. He lived and worked in the city for most of his life, and his Westinghouse Electric Company continues to operate, headquartered in Cranberry Township.

For more information about the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, visit pittsburghwalkoffame.org. To inquire about induction sponsorship opportunities, email hello@pittsburghwalkoffameorg.

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