Doctor weighs in on parasitic infection outbreak; people encouraged to buy local produce

BUTLER, Pa. — Freedom Farms, a farmer’s market on Route 8, has seen more customers coming through the doors over the last few weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of people with questions about whether we use things on our food and where everything comes from,” said Jessica Hoffman of Freedom Farms.

Those questions come as a nationwide outbreak of a parasitic infection called Cyclospora, or cyclosporiasis, has affected thousands of people across the nation.

“Just knowing where your food comes from, I think. You don’t want to give your family, anyone you love, like, crap, essentially. Anything bad for them,” Hoffman added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been nearly 30 cases in Pennsylvania. Allegheny County announced Tuesday that it has seen 11 cases.

Doctors say the parasite causes flu-like symptoms, fever, bloating, and other stomach issues.

“The term that’s thrown around quite a bit when you look at the literature is explosive diarrhea,” said Dr. David Rottinghaus of Independence Health System in Butler.

Doctors say the parasite is likely linked to contaminated produce, potentially lettuce. Health officials have not pinpointed where the outbreak originated but are asking people to avoid prepackaged salads.

“So, prepackaged lettuces and salads. It is absolutely recommended to avoid those at this point in time. Buy whole heads of lettuce and, sort of peel off the outer layers and wash the rest very carefully,” Rottinghaus said.

Doctors say symptoms can appear days after exposure to the parasite and could take up to a week to develop.

Rottinghaus said people who have symptoms should drink more water and rest. Doctors can prescribe an antibiotic if necessary.

He also said buying local produce can lessen the chances of exposure.

“Going local would certainly provide an element of protection and safety,” Rottinghaus said.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Rottinghaus said you can call your doctor and get tested for the parasite.

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