Pittsburgh Water offers new program providing customers with home protection plans for line repairs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is partnering with Oncourse Home Solutions to offer affordable home protection plans for water and sewer line repairs to local homeowners.

The new program provides Pittsburgh Water customers with optional coverage for water and sewer line repairs, along with in-home emergency plumbing protection.

Customers can benefit from comprehensive repair coverage, 24/7 phone support and restoration benefits, with coverage limits of up to $25,000 for water and sewer line repairs and up to $1,800 for in-home plumbing emergencies.

“Water and sewer line complications and plumbing emergencies can be expensive and stressful for homeowners,” said Will Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Pittsburgh Water. “We partnered with Oncourse to offer our customers the option to add a layer of protection from the financial burden that can arise when the unexpected happens.”

All residential customers receiving water or sewer services from Pittsburgh Water are eligible to purchase the line protection program through Oncourse Home Solutions. The program covers repairs to water and sewer lines on homeowners’ properties that connect to Pittsburgh Water’s infrastructure.

In addition to the high coverage limits, customers can receive up to $1,000 in reimbursement for out-of-pocket restoration expenses, such as materials and labor for various structures, landscaping and resetting bricks or pavers.

Pittsburgh Water has chosen to allocate 100% of its revenue share from this partnership to the Hardship Grant program, which supports qualifying income-eligible customers.

