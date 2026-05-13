4 ambulances, 2 helicopters respond to Butler County crash

UNIONVILLE, Pa. — Two vehicles were heavily damaged in a crash in Butler County.

Butler County 911 officials say first responders were sent to Mahood Road in Unionville just after noon on Wednesday.

Our crew on scene saw a white van on its side with severe front-end damage and a red pick-up truck, also with front-end damage.

Channel 11 was told that four ambulances and two medical helicopters were called to the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt.

We’ve contacted Pennsylvania State Police to learn more about the crash.

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