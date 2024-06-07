Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority plans $60M in replacement work this summer

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority will begin $60 million in water main and lead service line replacements in Pittsburgh this summer.

A $30 million contract to Independent Enterprises Inc. is set to replace in Squirrel Hill and Brighton Heights about 4.1 miles of water mains, 219 public lead service lines and 187 private lead service lines.

Another $30 million project in several neighborhoods including Garfield, Manchester, Mount Washington and Upper Lawrenceville will replace lead service lines. That work is being done under three contracts from Folino Construction, Mele & Mele & Sons Inc., and Independent Enterprises.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group