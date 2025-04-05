Pirates fall to Yankees in opener; fans hit breaking point, loudly rip Nutting

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Outside home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes, the only time fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates showed genuine enthusiasm in a 9-4 home opener loss to the New York Yankees was to say one thing.

“Sell the team.”

These chants could be heard at various points during the game when the Pirates looked particularly sloppy, and they did quite often on Friday.

The game didn’t have much of a home opener feel to it. The Pirates, who fell to 2-6 with the loss, looked flat for much of the game. They didn’t play clean and were never really in the game against a team that won the American League pennant last season.

