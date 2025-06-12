Pittsburgh woman accused of trespassing at Acrisure Stadium, assaulting officers

PITTSBURGH — Police accuse a Pittsburgh woman of trespassing in Acrisure Stadium and assaulting officers multiple times while being detained.

Jacquayla Desje Jackson, 31, is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, public drunkenness, defiant trespassing and related charges in connection with a May 17 incident during Monster Jam.

In court records, police say Jackson was seen going through a gate without scanning a ticket and without complying with stadium staff.

Jackson reportedly ignored orders from police and continued to walk away toward a locked entrance to the seating area. She pushed an officer who was trying to detain her and was taken to the ground as a result.

Jackson proceeded to punch, kick and spit on officers and medics while being detained, police say.

After being sedated by medics, Jackson was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital to be evaluated.

