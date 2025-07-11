Pittsburgh Zoo introduces Humboldt penguins, brown pelicans to Kids Kingdom area

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has introduced Humboldt penguins and brown pelicans to its Kids Kingdom exhibit, marking an exciting expansion of its avian residents.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Zoo welcomes Humboldt penguins, brown pelicans

The new additions include thirteen Humboldt penguins, which have been relocated from various zoos across the United States, and three brown pelicans rescued from Florida. The penguins, native to the rocky shores of Chile and Peru, are part of a conservation effort to establish a breeding center at the zoo.

“Penguins are near and dear to the hearts of Pittsburghers, so adding another species in addition to the Aquarium’s current population of penguins is a natural fit for both the Zoo’s mission and civic pride,” said Zoo President & CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman.

The Humboldt penguins, known for their distinctive black-and-white plumage and bare pink skin around their eyes and beaks, have been brought in as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program. This initiative aims to bolster the population of these vulnerable birds, which face threats from habitat destruction and climate change.

The brown pelicans, recognizable by their large gular pouches, were deemed non-releasable due to permanent wing injuries. These birds, once listed as endangered, have made a remarkable recovery and are now protected under the Migratory Bird Act.

Visitors can see the new penguin and pelican residents in the former sea lion pool, which has been transformed into a suitable habitat for these birds. The zoo encourages the public to learn about the conservation efforts and the ecological importance of these species during their visit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group