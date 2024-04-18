Pittsburgh Zoo to offer discounted admission to those who bring in small electronics for recycling

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will offer discounted daytime admission April 21-27 to guests who bring small electronics to the zoo to recycle.

E-Cycle Week is offered in cooperation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Gorilla SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) program and continues the celebration of Earth Day.

The zoo will offer one $15 daytime admission for one of the following devices, in any condition:

Mobile/cellular phones (any age)

Smart phones

Readers

Tablets

Smart watches (Apple/Android)

Digital cameras

Guests may bring more than one device and receive one admission for each device, though devices cannot be rainchecked for other days or times, nor can they be stacked to receive discounts more significant than $15 admission.

Laptops will not be accepted. Guests may also bring associated cords and power cables for recycling, but a listed small electronic device must be present for discounted admission.

Guests can continue to bring small electronics and cords to recycle at the zoo throughout the year to help the environment.

In 2023, the zoo won the Silverback Award for most devices donated. A total of 12,938 electronic devices were collected from guests – almost half the entire amount collected by all participating zoos nationwide.

The program raises money to support gorilla conservation initiatives. Additionally, cell phones and other small electronics contain a mineral called coltan, which is mined in areas that include gorilla habitats in Africa. Recycling small electronics reduces the demand for coltan, which helps protect these native habitats.

More information about the event can be found at www.pittsburghzoo.org/event-ecycle-week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group