Clouds increasing Wednesday with the chance for severe storms later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase this morning. A few showers will develop through the morning, but the air is dry so it will take some time. Breaks for some sun late this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

A line of storms is possible this evening, mainly between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Severe storms are possible. Severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado. Also remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

Wind threat Wind threat for Wednesday, April 17.

Clouds linger early Thursday morning but look for a mostly dry day, with mild highs around 70 degrees. Showers will move in again on Friday, and cooler air to follow for the weekend. The weekend looks bright and dry but cool.

