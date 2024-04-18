Roof of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Kennywood Park catches fire

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The roof of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream inside Kennywood Park caught fire on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the park just before 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the park said the fire was contained to the roof and no one was hurt.

Kennywood provided the following statement:

“A small fire was reported on the roof of one of the buildings at the park this evening. Local fire departments responded immediately and the fire was quickly put out. There were no injuries.”

