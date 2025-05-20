Pittsburgh zoo welcomes new male African lion to its pride

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s lion pride is growing.

The zoo has welcomed Hondo, an 8-year-old male African lion from the Idaho Falls Zoo, as a companion for lionesses Abanda and Scarlett.

He’s the first male lion to be in the exhibit since Kit, who came to the zoo with Abanda and Scarlett, died in 2023.

For the time being, as Hondo gets used to his new home and pride-mates, he and the lionesses will alternate being on view in the outdoor habitat.

Zoo officials said they worked closely with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ African Lion Species Survival Plan to find a good match for the lionesses, since they are social animals with a unique pride structure.

“There were lots of matches, but Hondo was the best fit,” says Curator of Mammals Kelsey Forbes. “He is good with females having lived with his mother and two younger sisters. Here in Pittsburgh so far, Hondo is a perfect gentleman, and the ladies are obsessed with him.”

The introduction of Hondo into the already existing pride will take time, since females take longer to accept a new member. Zoo officials say the process could take between three months to five years.

“Our hope is for a calm and fairly seamless pride integration,” Forbes said. “We are watching for them to eat side by side without aggression. Scarlett and Abana are already responding to Hondo’s call. This is beautiful music for a potential relationship!”

Whether there will be cubs in the future, Forbes says that’s up to the lions to decide.

