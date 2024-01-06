Pittsburghers get ready for 1st winter storm of 2024

PITTSBURGH — Friday night probably isn’t your typical night for heavy traffic at the grocery store, but the threat of snowfall ranging from 2 to 5 inches this weekend has made it quite the hot spot.

“I’ve seen a lot of customers just trying to stock up, prepare themselves,” Nicole Powell, who works at Kuhn’s, said.

Becca Noel took full advantage of Friday’s dry weather, to get her items now so she won’t have to go out if the roads get dicey.

“They’re calling for snow so tomorrow we’re just going to bunker down and I’m making about four or five different soups,” Noel said. “So I’m making a beef soup so I’ve got my beef, and then split pea soup with our extra ham from Christmas.”

“If the storm’s coming they want to be prepared. If the storm doesn’t, they’re still prepared for another one,” Powell continued.

Kuhn’s employees say they’ve seen customers stocking up on the usual staples like bread, milk and eggs. Noel is hoping her preparation won’t be necessary.

“We figured if we do all the shopping and pretend like it’s coming maybe it won’t show up,” she said.

Both PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission crews are actively pre-treating the roadways and have issued alerts for anyone who has to be out on the roads to use caution.

