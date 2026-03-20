Pittsburgh’s first Fresh Market grocery store opens in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A new grocery store is open in Pittsburgh.

Fresh Market held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The store is located along Centre Avenue in Shaydside, where the old Whole Foods used to be.

It’s the first Fresh Market to open in the City of Pittsburgh. Another store is located in Mount Lebanon.

Company officials say they take pride in their fresh and prepared food options.

“We really felt that we could impact the community here with the offerings that we bring because we are so different from any other conventional grocery store chain in the area, and we really pride ourselves on making everyday eating extraordinary,” said Andy Strevig, North Zone vice president for the Fresh Market.

The company also presented a $5,000 check to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

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