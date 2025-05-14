Pittsburgh’s MilkShake Factory to open first Tampa Bay location

A local brand, rooted in more than a century of chocolate-making tradition, is bringing its shakes and sweets to the Tampa Bay area.

The MilkShake Factory, known for its handspun milkshakes and small-batch chocolates, will debut its first Tampa Bay location in Riverview on May 17. The store will be located at 10446 Stelling Dr. in a newly built shopping center.

The opening of a Tampa Bay franchise marks the next step for MilkShake Factory, which has been rapidly expanding. In August of 2024, the brand announced that it already scaled up to 100 franchise units. There are 11 MilkShake Factory locations in the Pittsburgh region.

“Hard work and serving premium products were engrained in us since we were born,” MilkShake Factory CEO Dana Edwards Manatos said in a prepared statement last year. “All four generations have worked together, and because of what my great-grandmother taught us through the generations, MilkShake Factory can open the door for hundreds of small business owners across the country.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group