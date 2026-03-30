Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania appoints new CEO

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania announced that Stephanie Phillips has been appointed president and CEO, following a national search. She will begin in the role on March 30.

Phillips is a health care executive, organizer and frontline strategist with more than 20 years of experience in progressive movement spaces, PPWP said. She has worked for more than a decade in reproductive health care leadership, including at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, where she was regional director of operations, and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, where she served as senior director of equitable systems transformation. She began her work with Planned Parenthood in 2014, running high-volume clinics in upstate New York while also serving as a volunteer emergency medical technician with a community-based ambulance corps. Additionally, Phillips was director of quality and compliance at ACR Health and managing director of Framework Operations LLC.

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania announced the selection of Phillips on Friday and said it was assisted by Axis Talent Partners in the search process.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group