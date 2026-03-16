Planning a vacation? This new travel trend could save you money

Despite the increasing prices at the pump and longer lines at some airports due to the partial government shutdown, Americans are still planning to vacation this year. In fact, a national survey from AAA showed four out of 10 Americans planned to increase their travel this year over last year.

While traditional driving destinations remain popular, AAA reports a shift in how consumers are managing their travel budgets.

Jim Garrity, public affairs director for AAA in the Pittsburgh region, said his office is seeing a sharp increase in clients booking cruises. This new trend comes as travelers look for ways to simplify their trips and bundle costs for food, lodging and entertainment.

For travelers who prefer to drive from Western Pennsylvania, several coastal locations remain the most frequent choices. Popular driving destinations for the region include Myrtle Beach, the Outer Banks and Rehoboth Beach, Del. Increasing gas prices are currently impacting consumer budgets, but AAA officials say this is unlikely to stop people from taking their planned trips.

Garrity noted that travelers are finding ways to adjust their spending to account for higher fuel costs.

“They find ways to make up for those gas price increases in their budget,” Garrity said.

Many travelers are choosing to “pinch pennies” in other areas of their daily lives to ensure they can still afford their getaways.

The convenience of cruise travel is a significant factor in the current booking surge. Garrity explained that the format allows for a more relaxed experience compared to traditional road trips. “You unpack once you’re traveling on a floating city and you’re going from one beautiful destination to the next,” Garrity said. Cruising also helps travelers stick to a budget because packages often bundle food, lodging and entertainment into a single price.

Professional travel agents are also seeing a renewed interest from the public. According to TravelAge West, 50% of travelers say they are likely to book their next trip through a travel agent. Garrity said these professionals provide value through their industry expertise and personal experience.

“They’ve been to the destinations, they work with the vendors constantly, so they have connections with those vendors and they may be able to find you something that fits your budget that you’re not going to find elsewhere,” Garrity said.

For those who prefer a do-it-yourself approach, Airbnb, Expedia and Booking.com are currently the three most-searched travel websites in the United States. Experts recommend that travelers using these sites stay aware of specific cancellation policies. For those planning to fly, digital tools like Google Flights and Hopper are recommended to help find more budget-friendly options.

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