Allegheny County is considering a ban on plastic shopping bags. However, a recent study claims plastic consumption increased in New Jersey with a statewide plastic bag ban.

We’re looking into the concerns about why fewer plastic bags may not mean less pollution -- on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group