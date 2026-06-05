O’Hearn, Jones lead Pirates to series win; Mlodzinski gets the save

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones’ second start went much better than the first, and Ryan O’Hearn homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who won a 5-1 rubber match against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Thursday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: With two outs, Ryan O’Hearn singled up the middle off Astros starter Kai-Wei Teng (3-4), Brandon Lowe, who doubled with one out, scored from second base.

Top 6th, 5-0 PIT: Teng held the Pirates (34-29) in check until they struck in the sixth. Lowe doubled to open the inning and scored on a Bryan Reynolds base hit. On the very next pitch, O’Hearn skied a home run to right field. Pittsburgh added another on shortstop Jeremy Peña’s error on a Jared Triolo grounder, which allowed Nick Gonzales to score from second.

Bottom 6th, 5-1 PIT: Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run on Carmen Mlodzinski’s second pitch of the game in relief of Jared Jones (1-0). It was Paredes’ second homer in as many games.

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