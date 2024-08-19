Playa Bowls to hold grand opening celebration at first Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — A health food shop that’s the nation’s leader in superfruit bowls is opening its first Pittsburgh-area location this weekend.

Playa Bowls, which serves nutritious superfruit bowls, juices and cold brew coffee, will be located at the Strip District Terminal on Smallman Street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.

The first 50 guests will receive a free bowl and t-shirt to commemorate the new location. In addition, there will be a DJ and other giveaways leading up to the event. People can follow @PlayaBowlsTerminal_Pitt on Instagram to find out more.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

