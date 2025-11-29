Local

Playwright Tom Stoppard who won Academy Award for screenplay for “Shakespeare In Love” has died

By The Associated Press
Britain Obit Tom Stoppard FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2012 file photo, British playwright Tom Stoppard poses as he arrives for the world premiere of "Anna Karenina," in London. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File) (Sang Tan/AP)
By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won an Academy Award for the screenplay for 1998’s “Shakespeare In Love” has died. He was 88.

In a statement Saturday, United Agents said Stoppard died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset in southern England, surrounded by his family.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” they said. ”It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read