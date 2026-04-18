The Plaza at North Shore to host tailgate party for Penguins vs Flyers playoff game

PITTSBURGH — The Plaza at North Shore is set to host a tailgate party on Saturday for Penguins vs Flyers playoff game.

The tailgate party kicks off at 4 p.m. with a performance by NASH.V.ILL taking the stage from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The game will air live on the big screen at 8 p.m.

The event and screening is open to all ages and is free to attend.

Guests are welcome to bring their own seat like camping chairs and cushions.

SugarBird, located at The Plaza at North Shore, will also be open with its full outdoor bar and kitchen.

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