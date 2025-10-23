Plum pizzeria to offer meals for kids amid government shutdown, SNAP benefit suspension

PLUM, Pa. — A local restaurant is stepping up to support people impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Lelulo’s Pizzeria in Plum said that “any child who needs a meal can have one,” starting next week. Details about what would be offered are expected soon.

“With what’s going on with the government shutdown and those who may be struggling even more without EBT/SNAP benefits in the upcoming month(s), I’m here to help as much as I can for kids right now,” the post reads. “As someone who relied HEAVILY on this as a child, this is important to me.”

The post says help is only available for kids, and urges people not to take advantage of the service if they don’t need it.

Individuals say they’d like to collect household items and food for people in need, as well. Anyone who needs formula or baby food is encouraged to contact the establishment directly, through social media or plumpizzaqueen@gmail.com.

The post asks organizations to reach out if they’d like to donate.

In an update post, individuals said they’d received a $1,000 donation for kids in need of food.

