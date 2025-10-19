Pennsylvania residents will not receive SNAP benefits in November amid government shutdown

PITTSBURGH — Due to the ongoing government shutdown, November SNAP benefits for Pennsylvanians will not be paid, the Department of Human Services announced.

A release on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website states that starting on Oct. 16, SNAP benefits will not be paid until the shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

Officials will notify the approximately 2 million people in Pennsylvania who receive SNAP benefits when payments can resume.

During the shutdown, SNAP recipients are still responsible for completing renewals and reporting any changes to income, contact information or people living in their home.

The Department of Human Services urges anyone in need of immediate food assistance to call 211 or visit either the Feeding Pennsylvania website or the PA Navigate website.

Additional SNAP work requirements and time limits go into effect on Nov. 1, as a result of a bill Congress passed in July and President Donald Trump later signed into law.

The requirements include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month) and reporting that they are meeting the requirements.

The expanded work requirements apply to those between the ages of 18-64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 and are considered physically and mentally able to work.

There are exemptions to the work requirements, but those exemptions no longer include being a veteran, or current or former foster youth age 18-24.

Click here to learn more about the work requirements.

