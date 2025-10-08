Plum Senior High School named a National Banner Unified Champion School by Special Olympics

PLUM, Pa. — Plum Senior High School in the Plum Borough School District has been named a National Banner Unified Champion School by Special Olympics, recognizing its commitment to inclusion and fostering a culture of opportunity for all students.

This prestigious honor signifies that Plum Senior High School has excelled in creating an inclusive environment where students with and without intellectual disabilities learn, play and lead together. The school offers programs such as Unified Bocce, Unified Track and participates in Special Olympics basketball.

“To me, being named a National Unified Champion School is about our kids — watching friendships grow, barriers disappear, and every student feel seen, valued, and included,” said Gina Dessell, Special Education Teacher for the Plum Borough School District.

To achieve the National Banner Unified Champion School status, schools must meet ten national standards of excellence developed by Special Olympics. These standards are categorized into three main areas: Unified sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. When a school earns this status, it shows that inclusion isn’t just a program — it’s part of the school’s culture.

