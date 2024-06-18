Local

PNC Bank’s long-time Pittsburgh president/CEO Sy Holzer passes away

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI PNC BANK ( PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.)

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Sylvan “Sy” Holzer, a corporate and civic leader whose more than four decade career at PNC Financial Services Group Inc.,  culminated by serving as president and CEO of its Pittsburgh region for 19 years, passed away on June 16 at age 75.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, two children, five grandchildren and his brother.

Impeccably dressed — fellow executives joked that Holzer’s idea of corporate casual was not wearing collar pins — with a down-to-earth manner and can-do attitude, he was quick to step up for efforts to revive downtown Pittsburgh and causes and initiatives throughout the region.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Storms leave behind damage, over 100,000 homes without power
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind
  • Southwest flight plunges to within 400 feet of ocean; FAA investigating
  • VIDEO: Shaler police cracking down on electric scooters, disorderly conduct in parks
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read