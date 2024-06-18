PNC Bank’s long-time Pittsburgh president/CEO Sy Holzer passes away

PITTSBURGH — Sylvan “Sy” Holzer, a corporate and civic leader whose more than four decade career at PNC Financial Services Group Inc., culminated by serving as president and CEO of its Pittsburgh region for 19 years, passed away on June 16 at age 75.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, two children, five grandchildren and his brother.

Impeccably dressed — fellow executives joked that Holzer’s idea of corporate casual was not wearing collar pins — with a down-to-earth manner and can-do attitude, he was quick to step up for efforts to revive downtown Pittsburgh and causes and initiatives throughout the region.

