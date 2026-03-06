PNC closes more branches than it opens as ambitious 300-location expansion plan unfolds

PNC, which plans to open 55 new branches in 2026, has established five so far. It has also filed another nine applications, four of which have received regulatory approval.

But along with the new locations, part of a 300 branch rollout, PNC continues to prune sites, many of these in its legacy markets, and cuts are outpacing openings. Since the year began, PNC has closed 10 branches and applied to shutter another 11, according to the website of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

PNC said it is on track with this year’s goal of 55 new branches. Moreover, it is adding another 95, in Colorado and Arizona, via the $4.1 billion acquisition of FirstBank. The deal closed in January, but the systems conversion will take place in June.

