PNC marks Grow Up Great 20th anniversary with $10.2M in grants

PITTSBURGH — PNC on Thursday celebrated Grow Up Great, the Pittsburgh-based bank’s signature program that debuted in 2004, with $10.2 million in grants and a visit from the Cookie Monster.

The PNC Foundation announced a $5.2 million pool across its markets to either implement or enhance nature-based outdoor play and learning environments plus a $5 million extension of its support for education nonprofit DonorsChoose.

Grow Up Great is PNC’s $500 million, bilingual initiative designed to prepare children from birth through age five for success in school and life.

