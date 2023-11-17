Local

PNC’s 2023 Christmas Price Index: Costs have gone up

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI PNC BANK PNC (PNC Financial Services) ( PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.)

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Inflation may be slowing, but it’s very much with us, and the 40th annual Christmas Price Index from PNC Bank is proof.

If your True Love springs for the gifts in the carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the bill is at least 2.7% above what the same items would have cost a year ago.

True, that’s not as severe as 2022′s 10.5% hike over 2021, and it’s below the Consumer Price Index topline of 3.2%.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs
  • West Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resign
  • House Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress
  • VIDEO: Airsoft gun fired near Pitt campus; unrelated to pellet gun incident Wednesday, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read