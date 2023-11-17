PNC’s 2023 Christmas Price Index: Costs have gone up

PITTSBURGH — Inflation may be slowing, but it’s very much with us, and the 40th annual Christmas Price Index from PNC Bank is proof.

If your True Love springs for the gifts in the carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the bill is at least 2.7% above what the same items would have cost a year ago.

True, that’s not as severe as 2022′s 10.5% hike over 2021, and it’s below the Consumer Price Index topline of 3.2%.

