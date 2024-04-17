Point Park University bringing renowned Canadian dance event to downtown starting in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Springboard Danse, the three-week long dance event that has been held in Canada for the past 22 years, is coming to the U.S., and more specifically, downtown Pittsburgh, thanks to one of the corridor’s biggest tenants.

Point Park University and its nationally-recognized Conservatory of Performing Arts announced on Tuesday that starting in 2025, it will serve as the new host of Springboard Danse, bringing over 150 artists to downtown with an array of public performances to bring in even more visitors.

“Our Dance Department within the Conservatory of Performing Arts consistently ranks among the very best in the United States, so it makes sense to build a partnership with Springboard, which is recognized worldwide as a destination for career development,” Chris W. Brussalis, president of Point Park, said in a release. “We view this as an enormous benefit to our Conservatory and students, but Springboard also will be an asset to Downtown Pittsburgh and the community at large.”

