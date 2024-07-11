Point Park University launches Center for Entertainment Technology

With the power of artificial intelligence and ever-advancing technology, no longer must storytelling happen on a two-dimensional plane. A new Point Park University center aims to explore that technology and find ways to change how we experience entertainment and narration.

The Center for Experiential Narrative Technologies’ (CENT) founding director is Don Marinelli, who co-founded the world-renowned Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) at Carnegie Mellon University in 1999. Now, ETC offers a two-year Master’s of Entertainment Technology degree where students learn how to merge design, art and technology.

