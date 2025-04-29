Point State Park fountain won’t be turned on this summer amid revitalization project

PITTSBURGH — An iconic landmark in Downtown Pittsburgh won’t be operating this year.

The Point State Park fountain usually sprays water up to 150 feet in the air all summer long at the head of the Ohio River. But this year the fountain won’t be on.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources confirms to Channel 11 that the fountain isn’t operating due to the revitalization project ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

