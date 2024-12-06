Point State Park to receive upgrades as part of $600M investment

PITTSBURGH — In October, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that $600 million would be invested into Downtown Pittsburgh over a 10-year strategic plan. One of the major projects set to begin in 2025 is Point State Park, and on Thursday Channel 11 News learned new details about what upgrades will take place.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Parks Director John Hallas today announced that Point State Park will undergo significant upgrades to prepare for major events in 2026, including the NFL Draft and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The $3.4 million project will include:

Repairs to walkways and hardscapes

Utility repairs

Upgrades to fountain lighting

Repairs, improvements, and lighting upgrades on the City Side Lawn, flag bastion, and parking lot

Refreshing of landscaping throughout the park

Fountain light fixture and controller replacements

Fountain leak repairs

In a press release Hallas provided this statement about the project, “These important upgrades to Point State Park’s infrastructure are critical to ensuring it remains one of Pennsylvania’s most visited places and a staple of Pittsburgh’s culture,” said Hallas. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to enhance this beautiful park in preparation for the 250th anniversary of our nation, the 2026 NFL Draft, and other major events that Point will host in the future. We’re confident that once these upgrades are complete, Point State Park will be better than ever before.”

During a Thursday afternoon press conference officials shared that the park will not be able to host large events during renovations but will be open.

“There will be access to the park, we are guarantying access to the Fort Pitt Museum the restrooms will be open as well as access in and around the Monongahela and Allegheny wharves,” Hallas ensured.

DCNR plans to open construction bids in early 2025, with work scheduled from May 2025 through Spring 2026. Updates will be available on DCNR’s website or through the park office.

