Police actively searching for boy, 11, after he left Cecil Intermediate School Thursday morning

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cecil Township police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who they say walked out of Cecil Intermediate School on Thursday morning.

Elio Cecchini weighs 80 pounds and is 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Police say he has ear-length brown hair and wears glasses.

Channel 11′s Christine D’Antonio is working to learn more about the search. WATCH for updates as we get them on 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

Police say Elio walked out of Cecil Intermediate School at 9:20 a.m. The school district called the police at 2 p.m., according to their Facebook post.

Photos shared on Facebook show Elio at school on Thursday, wearing a navy blue shirt, light-colored shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police are actively searching the area and asking neighbors to check surveillance cameras for Elio.

