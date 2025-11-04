Police arrest man they say abused a baby in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man accused of injuring a baby in Westmoreland County is behind bars.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said Joseph Tallerico, 20, of New Kensington, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police were called to Haser Drive in New Kensington in April for reports of child abuse.

Crews found a baby that had red marks and fresh bruising under the eye and swelling cheeks, police say. The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Officers said Tallerico was in charge of the baby for several hours while the mother was away. When the mother arrived home and noticed the injuries, she called 911. Police said Tallerico fled the area when 911 was called.

Medics at the hospital determined the injuries were from suspected child abuse, police say.

Investigators said Tallerico told them the child was falling off the couch and he caught them with his hand cupping their face.

Tallerico is held on a $25,000 bond.

