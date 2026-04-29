Rain and thunderstorms expected today, much cooler for the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready today and be ready to head indoors in the event of thunderstorms.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday with the steadiest rain mid to late morning. It won’t rain the whole day, but a good chunk of the day will be wet. Some stronger storms are possible, especially to the south of Pittsburgh during the late morning and early afternoon.

It will turn much cooler for the second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday.

Weather will be fantastic for the Pittsburgh Marathon with dry conditions and a race time temperature of 40 degrees.

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