Police ask for help identifying person accused of stealing child’s bike in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police are asking for help identifying a person whom they say stole a child’s bike right out of a front yard.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the theft, which happened at a property on the 100 block of Maple Avenue in the City of Washington on June 30 at 6:40 p.m.

Police said they were notified of the theft on Wednesday.

The suspect is seen taking the helmet that is lying next to the bike and putting it on his head -- before walking to the front porch and rummaging through a cooler.

After leaving the porch, the video shows him grabbing the bike, throwing it over the fence surrounding the yard and taking off with it.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the City of Washington Police Department tip line at 724-223-4108 or by email at tips@washingtonpa.us.

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