Police asking for public’s help finding teen who ran away from treatment facility

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away from a treatment facility.

Troopers say Taliyah Torres, 15, ran away from Adelphoi around 6:15 a.m. and was heading toward Route 981 in Latrobe.

Torres is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with dark hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group