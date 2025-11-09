Police investigating after vehicle found abandoned near creek in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was found abandoned near a creek in South Park on Saturday morning.

According to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the intersection of Corrigan Drive and Maple Springs Drive.

First responders found the vehicle over an embankment and with no one inside.

Broughton VFD shared photos on social media of the vehicle being towed from the scene.

Allegheny County police are investigating the cause of the crash, Broughton VFD officials say.

