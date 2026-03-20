Police investigating in Homewood, 2 people taken to hospital from scene

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 7800 block of Tioga Street at 4:51 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

Channel 11 crews saw barricade tape, evidence markers and multiple investigators in the area.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group