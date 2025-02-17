Police investigating shots fired inside parking garage at Shadyside Market District

PITTSBURGH — Shots were fired inside a parking garage at the Market District in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Pittsburgh police were sent to the scene in the 5500 block of Centre Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
A police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that two women were involved in an altercation before the gunfire.
Investigators on scene processed evidence, collecting a live shell casing and spent shell casing.
No one was hurt as a result of the gunfire.
