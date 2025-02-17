Police investigating shots fired inside parking garage at Shadyside Market District

PITTSBURGH — Shots were fired inside a parking garage at the Market District in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police were sent to the scene in the 5500 block of Centre Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that two women were involved in an altercation before the gunfire.

Investigators on scene processed evidence, collecting a live shell casing and spent shell casing.

No one was hurt as a result of the gunfire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group