Police investigating shooting in Penn Hills; at least 2 people hospitalized

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Frankstown Road at 9:29 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were taken to a hospital from that location.

Allegheny County Police detectives have been called to help investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

