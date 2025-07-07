Police investigating shooting in Penn Hills; at least 2 people hospitalized

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Hills.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Frankstown Road at 9:29 p.m. on Sunday.
Two people were taken to a hospital from that location.
Allegheny County Police detectives have been called to help investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group