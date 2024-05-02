Police looking for 2 people accused of credit card thefts in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is looking for two people accused of using stolen credit cards to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

The suspects stole the credit cards from the Victorian Manner on Washington Road on April 30, police said. They then used the cards to buy the gift cards from Giant Eagle.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.

