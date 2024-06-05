Police looking for driver who hit 7-year-old boy in McKees Rocks, drove away

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver who hit a 7-year-old boy in McKees Rocks and kept going.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the boy, Royal, and his mother, who says she watched the driver leave.

“Why’d you leave? Cause you know I was struggling, and that’s not very nice,” Royal said.

On 11 News at 6, the photos Royal’s mom wants you to see to help identify the driver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group