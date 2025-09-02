Police looking for missing 5-year-old boy with autism near Sto-Rox Primary Center

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are asking for help locating a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police say Jediah Jackson, who has autism and is non-verbal, was last seen around 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Ewing Road in Kennedy Township.

Police say Jediah is 3.5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved fleece and khaki pants. He was carrying a green dinosaur toy.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw people searching the woods near Sto-Rox Primary Center.

Anyone who sees Jediah should call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group